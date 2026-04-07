State of emergency introduced in Russia’s Dagestan

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The state of emergency introduced in the Russian region of Dagestan due to heavy floods will be notched up to the federal level, Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov reported to President Vladimir Putin.

"The situation evolved is categorized as the regional emergency," he said. The response level will be increased to the federal one soon. "According to results, the government commission will shortly make the decision to increase the emergency status," Kurenkov noted.

Efforts continue in Dagestan to eliminate consequences of heavy rains that resulted in large-scale floods in a number of districts in late March and early April. The situation is challenging in Makhachkala, the capital city of the region, in Khasavyurt and Derbent districts, where the flood affected dozens of houses and land plots and washed out several bridges. Six people died, according to official data, including three children.