Iran’s revenue from shipping through Strait of Hormuz could top $64 bln — TV

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Iran’s annual revenue from the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, assuming a $2 mln toll is charged, could reach at least $64 bln, according to Hassan Abedini, deputy head of Iran’s state broadcaster.

"The Strait of Hormuz has become a corridor under Iran’s sensible management. Considering that 32,000 vessels passed through the strait last year, and each vessel is subject to a $2 mln fee, Iran could potentially receive around $64 bln," he said on state television.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. The decision was made in accordance with the proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s readiness to fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz, the American leader said. According to the Islamic Republic’s state television, Tehran put forward ten conditions for a ceasefire, which the US was forced to agree to. Among them were the principle of non-aggression, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on the territory of the Islamic Republic, the removal of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

On April 7, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed Iranian officials, that Tehran’s proposed plan to end the war suggested that a $2 mln toll would be applied to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.