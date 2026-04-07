Iran launches Wave 99 of its operation targeting US, Israel — IRGC

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. As part of Wave 99 of its retaliatory operation against Israel and the United States, Iran delivered strikes on a number of targets in the UAE and Kuwait, the press service of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was quoted as saying by the IRIB news agency.

According to the report, strikes were delivered on Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, which is the US Navy's largest port of call in the Middle East, and clusters of US troops at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

The IRGC said the attacks will continue "with greater intensity and scope."