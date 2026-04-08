More than 800 ships await passing near Hormuz — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, TUNIS, April 8. /TASS/. More than 800 ships are in the Persian Gulf are waiting for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz after the announced two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, Bloomberg reports.

Almost 480 of them carry hydrocarbons, the news agency said. The other ones transport containers and the most diverse products, from agricultural commodities to metals.

No significant changes were observed on Wednesday as regards the vessel traffic near the key sea artery. Representatives of several companies said they are in tough with insurers and security advisers and brought their ships into the state of readiness.

The ceasefire may create opportunities for transit, a spokesperson of A.P. Moller - Maersk said, cited by Bloomberg.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced the two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran.