US president expects 'Golden Age' to begin in Middle East

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The ceasefire that the US and Iran have reached could pave the way for "the Golden Age" in the Middle East," US President Donald Trump said.

"A big day for world peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! <...> Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East," he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The decision was based on a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US president noted.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, the US "had to agree" to the ten conditions for a ceasefire set by Tehran. The plan particularly highlights the need for guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again, Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, compensation to Iran, the acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, and the lifting of main and secondary sanctions on Tehran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the delegations of Iran and the United States to visit Islamabad on April 10 for further talks. According to CNN’s sources, US Vice President JD Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may take part in the negotiations.