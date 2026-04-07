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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

If Trump implements his threat against Iran, this would be gravest crime — UN

"Threats that spread fear and terror among civilians are unacceptable and must cease immediately," Volker Turk said

GENEVA, April 7. /TASS/. If US President Donald Trump carries out his threat to destroy "a whole civilization" in Iran, it would amount to some of the gravest crimes under international law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

"Threats that spread fear and terror among civilians are unacceptable and must cease immediately," the press service of the department Turk heads quoted him as saying. "Carrying through on such threats amounts to the most serious international crimes," he noted.

According to Turk, deliberate attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure are "war crimes" under international law. "I deplore the tirade of incendiary rhetoric being used in the Middle East war over the last couple of weeks by all parties, including the latest threats to annihilate a whole civilization and to target civilian infrastructure. This is sickening," he stressed.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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