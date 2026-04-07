US yet to answer Pakistan’s proposal to extend deadline for deal with Iran — White House

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been notified about Pakistan’s proposal to put off the deadline for a deal with Iran for two weeks, and will respond to it later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by the Axios portal.

"The President has been made been aware of the proposal, and a response will come," Axios correspondent Barak Ravid quoted Leavitt as saying on the X social network.

On April 7, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X he had asked Trump to extend the deadline for signing the Iran deal for two weeks, adding that "diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future." He also turned to the Iran authorities with a request to open the Hormuz Strait for this period as a goodwill gesture.

In an interview with Axios on April 5, he said the chances of reaching a deal with Iran by April 7 were high. He had previously warned on Truth Social that the United States would strike Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure if Tehran did not create conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. The US leader later extended the deadline for a potential deal by one day, until 8:00 p.m. on April 7, US Eastern Time.