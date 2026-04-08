US achieves core military objects in Iran in 38 days — White House

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States has achieved its core military objectives in Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, [US] President [Donald] Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation. Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days," she wrote on X.

"The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace," Leavitt added.

Earlier, Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The decision was based on a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US president noted.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, the US "had to agree" to the ten conditions for a ceasefire set by Tehran. The plan particularly highlights the need for guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again, Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, compensation to Iran, the acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, and the lifting of main and secondary sanctions on Tehran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the delegations of Iran and the United States to visit Islamabad on April 10 for further talks. According to CNN, the US delegation will include US Vice President JD Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.