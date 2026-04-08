US postpones possible attack on Iran by two weeks — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States postpones its possible bombing of Iran’s civil infrastructure for two weeks, US President Donald Trump said.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

On April 7, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X he had asked Trump to extend the deadline for signing the Iran deal for two weeks, adding that "diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future." He also turned to the Iran authorities with a request to open the Hormuz Strait for this period as a goodwill gesture.

In an interview with Axios on April 5, he said the chances of reaching a deal with Iran by April 7 were high. He had previously warned on Truth Social that the United States would strike Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure if Tehran did not create conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. The US leader later extended the deadline for a potential deal by one day, until 8:00 p.m. on April 7, US Eastern Time.