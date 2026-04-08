Damage caused to Iran to be compensated from investment fund being created — agency

RABAT, April 8. /TASS/. Damage caused to Iran during the conflict in the Persian Gulf will be compensated from a special investment fund, which is to be formed with the participation of interested financial institutions, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

"Compensation for Iran’s losses will be carried out through the creation of an investment and financial fund," according to the agency’s source familiar with the full text of the ceasefire terms presented by Tehran. There is no information yet on its structure or management forms.

Part of taxes Iran intends to levy on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will be spent on programs to restore facilities destroyed during the conflict, the agency noted, adding that Tehran’s ceasefire terms stipulate that Iran, along with Oman, will be granted the right to levy duties on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.