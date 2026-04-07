MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A squad belonging to the Department of Internal Affairs of the military-civil administration of the Kharkov Region has shot down a drone carrying narcotics meant for the Ukrainian army, which accidentally flew onto Russian-controlled territory, it said.

"Soldiers of the combined squad of the Department of Internal Affairs of the military-civil administration of the Kharkov Region have shot down an FPV-drone carrying drugs for the soldiers of Ukrainian military formations," it said in a statement.

The drone was shot down near the Drurechnaya settlement near Kupyansk. The Russian soldiers discovered a package wrapped in blue electrical tape on the drone. A condom containing six ziplock baggies with crumbled gray crystals was found inside. An expert examination showed that it was a synthetic agent of the opiate group," the statement read.

Later it was established that the drone was sent from the military positions of Ukraine’s 2nd Khartia Corps with the wrong coordinates and flew into territory controlled by the Russian army.