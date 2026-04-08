Trump announces two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said a bilateral ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be in force for two weeks.

The US leader said on Truth Social that he agrees "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks." "This will be a double sided ceasefire!" Trump continued.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East," he added.