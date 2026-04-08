{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Trump announces two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran

The US has "already met and exceeded all Military objectives" and is "very far" advanced toward a long-term peace deal, the president says
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said a bilateral ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be in force for two weeks.

The US leader said on Truth Social that he agrees "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks." "This will be a double sided ceasefire!" Trump continued.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East," he added.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
US-Iranian ceasefire to come into force when Strait of Hormuz reopens — Axios
US President Donald Trump earlier announced a two-week postponement of the strikes on Iran’s civil infrastructure
Read more
Press review: US eyes unblocking Strait of Hormuz as Israel moves to expand ops in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 13th
Read more
Washington aware of Kiev’s attempts to interfere in US, Hungarian elections — Vance
The US vice president said this is part of the cost of doing business within some elements of Ukraine's system
Read more
Petrochemical plant in Iran’s Mahshahr comes under attack — news agency
In a separate report, Press TV says that Israel and the United States struck an aluminum plant in Arak
Read more
Romanian authorities developing contingency plan for fuel supply crisis
"Romania is in a slightly better position than other European countries because a portion of oil production and refining takes place domestically, and supply chains are shorter," President Nicusor Dan noted
Read more
Vance, Witkoff, Kushner expected at US-Iran talks in Pakistan — CNN
Pakistan agreed to mediate the negotiations at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Read more
Russian team begins 2026 Men’s Water Polo World Cup with win over Brazil
In the next group stage match of the tournament the team from Russia will play against Great Britain on April 8
Read more
Military command hands Trump new options for strikes on Iran — newspaper
According to the report, the US military is actively preparing to enter a new phase of its operation against Iran
Read more
Catastrophic oil shortage inevitable — Russia’s envoy
"For the first time in history, Saudi Arabia is charging a $20 per barrel premium over the already sky-high benchmark for its oil," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Ex-chief of US counterterrorism center warns US against attempts to destroy Iran
There is still time to avert disaster if US President Donald Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction, Joe Kent said
Read more
FACTBOX: What to know about armed attack on Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul
One of the attackers was killed, while two others were wounded
Read more
Russia negotiating oil supplies to alternative consumers — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said there is a huge number of requests to purchase Russia's energy resources
Read more
Press review: Washington plans Iran ground move as oil surge adds $41.5B to Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 23rd
Read more
Russia-China draft UN Security Council resolution calls for talks — China’s representative
Fu Cong criticized the hurriedness of UN Security Council’s decision to vote on Bahrain’s draft resolution amid serious reservations of Beijing and Moscow
Read more
Press review: US could use Kurds against Iran as NATO unwilling to drop expansion plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 5th
Read more
Crocus City Hall attack organizers planned second attack in Moscow same day
"The second attack was to be carried out [simultaneously] with the assault on Crocus City Hall. It was to involve two people, while three others would take part in the Crocus attack," the source said
Read more
'Restrictions lifted': Iran warns of attacks on US energy infrastructure in Middle East
"Regional US allies also need to know that, until today, Tehran has shown considerable restraint while taking certain restrictions on selecting retaliatory targets into account," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said
Read more
Iran offers agreement on use of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran is ready to reach agreements with European, Asian, and Arab countries on this issue, Head of the Government Information Council Elias Hazrati said
Read more
Kiev has long since crossed 'red lines' with attacks on US tankers — expert
Olzhas Baidildinov said that such actions cannot be justified under any circumstances
Read more
Press review: US weighs Iran assault as Middle East war disrupts Kiev air defenses
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 20th
Read more
Ex-head coach of Russia’s Zenit FC, Romanian national team Lucescu dies at age of 80
According to ESPN, Lucescu was hospitalized on April 3, after reportedly suffering a heart attack
Read more
Russia says not to supply oil to countries that support price cap
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stressed that official appeals from foreign countries will be subjected to careful consideration
Read more
IDF says started to intercept another Iranian missile launch
The statement was published after an announcement of a ceasefire with Iran was made public
Read more
Kept experts predict diamond prices will recover in 2026
Global diamond prices fell by 9.7% in Q4 2025 year-on-year
Read more
More EU countries calling for abolition of veto in decision-making — newspaper
According to the report, Germany and Sweden are leading this group
Read more
Hungary confident Ukraine’s oil blockade will end soon — Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, Budapest has a plan to accomplish it
Read more
Press review: US pressures Kiev on peace talks and EU keeps ban on Russian nuclear fuel
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 27th
Read more
Iran war close to over, Kiev’s interference in elections: Vance’s statements
The US vice president said that reaching peace in the shortest order meets the interests of the United States, Europe and Ukraine
Read more
Press review: US nears Iran ground invasion as Ukraine hits Russia with Flamingo missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 30th
Read more
Russia will reach Mars in 50 years, says cosmonaut Kononenko
Russia's training program and methodology is among the best in the world, the head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center emphasized
Read more
Kiev increases transit of NATO equipment through Moldova — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that Ukrainian engineering troops are constructing temporary pontoon crossings and using specialized medium-sized floating transporters
Read more
Shiite radicals release US journalist Kittleson abducted in Iraq
Kataib Hezbollah demanded that the journalist leave the country immediately
Read more
Trump escalates rhetoric against Iran as deadline for deal nears
The US president said that "a whole civilization will die tonight"
Read more
US proposes replacing Witkoff with JD Vance on negotiating team, Iran reveals
According to the source, Washington is concerned about a possible energy price rise next week amid the ongoing conflict with Iran
Read more
Israel urges US against agreement with Iran without Strait of Hormuz deal — Axios
The portal reported that the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also urged Washington against concessions on the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
If Trump implements his threat against Iran, this would be gravest crime — UN
"Threats that spread fear and terror among civilians are unacceptable and must cease immediately," Volker Turk said
Read more
Zelensky is crossing ‘red lines’ by attacking Russian schools — Russian diplomat
On the morning of April 7, Ukrainian artillery struck the school in Velykaya Znamenka, resulting in multiple casualties
Read more
State of emergency introduced in Russia’s Dagestan
The response level will be increased to the federal one soon
Read more
Iran seeks $2 mln vessel fee for Strait of Hormuz passage under its peace plan — NYT
According to the newspaper, Tehran also intends to split the fees from vessels with Oman, which lies across the strait
Read more
Power stations torched in France in apparent anti-war gesture — paper
The arson left about 3,000 houses without electricity
Read more
Kharkov soldiers shoot down drone carrying drugs for Ukrainian army
It was established that the drone was sent from the military positions of Ukraine’s 2nd Khartia Corps with the wrong coordinates and flew into territory controlled by the Russian army
Read more
Bahraini UNSC resolution jeopardized prospects for talks with Iran — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya says that a unilateral resolution would also hinder peace initiatives undertaken by China, Pakistan, and Turkey
Read more
Iran air defenses take down five Tomahawk missiles in Qazvin — IRGC
Earlier, the United States and Israel attacked a railway line in Qazvin
Read more
Israeli military reports another missile launch from Iran
This is the second missile launch after the announcement of a US-Iranian ceasefire
Read more
Democrats may push for Pentagon chief impeachment — news portal
According to Axios, the move may be linked to Pete Hegseth’s role in overseeing US military operations in Iran
Read more
Russia, China offer well-balanced UNSC draft resolution on Iran — diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was attainable only through ending hostilities and reaching a negotiated solution
Read more
Trump says he would prefer to seize Iran’s oil, but Americans want US forces home
The US president added that the American people would like to see America win
Read more
US yet to answer Pakistan’s proposal to extend deadline for deal with Iran — White House
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying that the president was aware of the proposal
Read more
Trump announces two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran
The US has "already met and exceeded all Military objectives" and is "very far" advanced toward a long-term peace deal, the president says
Read more
Russia achieves major progress over course of special military operation — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov revealed that 1,357 Roscosmos staff were taking part in the special military operation
Read more
Bahraini UNSC draft resolution would have greenlit aggression against Iran — diplomat
The draft resolution was not passed by the UN Security Council as it was supported by 11 members, while Russia and China voted against and Pakistan and Colombia abstained
Read more
Russia to carefully consider request for Maduro's asylum if petitioned — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized the firmness of Russia’s position
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian cruise missile components enterprises over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Vice president says US military hits military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island
According to JD Vance, the strikes had nothing to do with US President Donald Trump’s deadline for a deal with Tehran
Read more
US lost aircraft worth more than $500 million during rescue of pilot in Iran — expert
Alexander Stepanov opined that the rescue operation was primarily a public relations effort, driven by the Trump administration’s desire for some form of victory
Read more
US leader not banking on deal with Iran — interview
Donald Trump said that he didn’t want to put odds on it
Read more
OPEC+ states to compensate for 3.797 mbd of excess oil production by July 2026
The OPEC Secretariat received updated compensation plans from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Oman
Read more
Netanyahu confirms Israeli airstrikes on Iranian railways and bridges
As the Israeli prime minister said, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had used railways and bridges to deliver materials for producing armaments and deploying weapons and troops
Read more
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
The plant’s planned capacity is 25,000 cars per year
Read more
Shelling attack on school in Zaporozhye Region morally reprehensible — Russian MP
According to the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, six people, including five children were injured
Read more
North Korea fires projectile towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
No other details of the launch are known so far
Read more
Second construction stage of Ust-Luga terminal water area completed
The throughput capacity of the terminal is 12.6 mln metric tons per year at this stage
Read more
Teacher stabbed by teenager in Russia’s Perm Region dies — governor
Dmitry Makhonin expressed his condolences to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues
Read more
RAF Typhoon fighters scrambled to escort Russian bombers
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two strategic bombers Tupolev-160 were flying a routine mission in international air space over the Barents and Norwegian seas
Read more
Rubio hopes to receive new information about possibility of US-Iran deal
The head of the US foreign policy department noted that, as a result of the conflict with Iran, "the whole world’s been impacted" with economic consequences
Read more
Opponents of BRICS cannot deny its defining global significance — expert
Victoria Panova noted that the total GDP of BRICS countries based on purchasing power parity is $65.4 trillion, significantly exceeding the same indicator of the G7 countries
Read more
Oil production dip in Middle East estimated at 7.5 mln barrels per day — EIA
"Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz continue to be limited causing oil storage to fill quickly in countries that rely on the waterway for exports," the US Energy Information Administration said
Read more
Iran launches Wave 99 of its operation targeting US, Israel — IRGC
The military of the Islamic republic struck a number of targets in the UAE and Kuwait
Read more
US military denies IRGC report about strike on USS Tripoli ship
"Fact: USS Tripoli has not been attacked and continues to sail in the Arabian Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury," CENTCOM said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys seven Ukrainian Starlink stations
Russian heavy flamethrower crews struck Ukrainian positions
Read more
New motorcycle sales in Russia up 9% annually in Q1 2026 — statistics
From January to March 2026, 5,693 new motorcycles were sold in Russia
Read more
Press review: Iran missile risks may expand conflict and US eyes regime change in Cuba
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 4th
Read more
Trump may delay strikes on Iran’s civilian, energy infrastructure — Axios
According to the sources, the US president holds the most "hawkish" position on Iran among members of his Cabinet
Read more
Israeli gas fields included in list of possible targets for IRGC attacks — agency
According to the report by Fars, the Karish and Tanin gas fields "play a key role in the energy supply" of Israel
Read more
Kiev is building bridges to Moldova for military cargo delivery — Russian military
The Ukrainian government plans to allocate 14.3 million euros in May for the reconstruction of the bridge in Mayaki, Odessa Region, as well as for the construction of additional roads in the area
Read more
Press review: Iran won't compromise with US as Russia offers lifeline in Mideast crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 10th
Read more
Press review: US, Russia may agree on Crimea as US, Israel differ on Iran war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 18th
Read more
Floods kills six people in Dagestan, over 200 rescued — emergencies minister
Alexander Kurenkov said a repeated cyclone ripped through the region on April 4-5
Read more
United States eyeing control over Iranian oil as method of pressure on China — Bloomberg
According to the report, the administration in Washington is discussing the weakening of Chinese positions as a result of US operations in Venezuela and the Middle East
Read more
Soyuz-5 rocket to be launched soon — Roscosmos CEO
Soyuz-5 is a medium-class carrier rocket developed and manufactured by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian Prime Minister comments on current energy market situation
According to Mikhail Mishustin, approximately 10% of global liquid hydrocarbon production was suddenly removed from the market due to the situation in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Russian-made device for analyzing Lunar dust arrives in China ahead of space mission
Two other Russian devices, including the Alien plasma analyzer, are being prepared for a space mission in 2028-2029
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman comments on CPC attack, global energy crisis in daily briefing
Russia has received "a large number of requests" for energy supplies from alternative consumers and talks are underway, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US-Israeli actions key reason behind blocked Hormuz — China’s representative at UN
China urges US and Israel strongly to immediately cease its illegal military actions, Fu Cong said
Read more
Carlson urges US military to disobey presidential order to strike Iran
The journalist warns that the world is at a "pivot point" after which "nothing is the same"
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 78.75 rubles for April 8
The official euro rate was increased by 2.45 kopecks to 91.0279 rubles
Read more
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 1,500 — health ministry
At least 33 people died and 173 were injured
Read more
Press review: Trump searches for Iran offramp as one Gulf state weighs joining war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 25th
Read more
Press review: Iran rejects US ultimatum as EU seeks to strip Hungary of voting rights
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7th
Read more
Two people killed in strike on railway bridge in Iranian Kashan — agency
Three more people were injured
Read more
US in intense talks on Iran — US leader
President Donald Trump also says he expects a briefing on Pakistan’s proposal to be held soon
Read more
US-Israeli operation against Iran violates UN charter — China’s representative
The sovereignty, security and the territorial integrity of the Gulf States must be fully respected, Fu Cong said
Read more
US, Israel lost 11 aircraft while searching for F-15 pilots in Iran — MWM
As MWM notes, this scale of losses demonstrates the significant risks associated with operating aircraft over Iranian territory
Read more
Container shipments by Russian Railways down 2% in Q1 2026 — company
March saw 679,000 empty and laden TEUs carried in all kinds of service
Read more
Press review: US may end Iran war as Ukraine drones strike Russia’s Ust-Luga
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 1st
Read more
Russia’s Lavrov discusses Persian Gulf escalation with UAE counterpart
"The importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, which leads to human casualties and causes serious damage to vital civilian infrastructure was noted," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Press review: Could Iran mine Strait of Hormuz and war riles American public
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 12th
Read more
Teenager stabs teacher at school entrance in Russia’s Perm Region — governor
Dmitry Makhonin said the teacher’s condition is assessed as critical
Read more
Vance says his visit to Hungary meant as signal to those acting against Orban
JD Vance emphasized that he meant the bureaucrats in Brussels
Read more
Iran breaks off direct contacts with US after Trump threatened its destruction — WSJ
One source claims that Tehran took the step in a sign of defiance to Washington's position
Read more
Middle East crisis will increase inflationary pressure globally — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that a number of countries are forced to limit exports to protect their domestic markets and the interests of their consumers
Read more