Hungary confident Ukraine’s oil blockade will end soon — Orban

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. The Hungarian government is confident that shortly after the parliamentary elections on April 12, the country will break free from the Ukrainian oil blockade and resume receiving Russian oil, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters in Budapest following a meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

The Prime Minister recalled that Russian oil has not reached Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27, forcing the country to tap into its strategic reserves.

"We are doing two things. We have been cut off from oil, yet we must provide the Hungarian economy and consumers with fuel and energy. At the same time, we must compel the Ukrainians to resume pipeline operations. We have a plan to accomplish this, and we are implementing it step by step," Orban said.

He expressed confidence that "ultimately, following the victory of national forces in the Hungarian elections, the Ukrainians will have no choice but to lift the blockade and restart the pipeline."

"Then Hungary can return to normal life," the Prime Minister added, emphasizing that this is a definitive action plan rather than mere hope. Orban noted he has no doubt that his Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party will prevail in the upcoming Sunday elections.