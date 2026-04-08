US-Iranian ceasefire to come into force when Strait of Hormuz reopens — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States assumes that the ceasefire with Iran will come into force once the Strait of Hormuz is reopened for navigation, Barak Ravid, a journalist for the Axios portal, wrote on the X social network.

"The White House official said ceasefire will come into force when Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he was postponing strikes on Iran’s civil infrastructure for two weeks on the condition that Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.