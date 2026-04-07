Israeli gas fields included in list of possible targets for IRGC attacks — agency

RABAT, April 7. /TASS/. Two major gas fields located in Israel's economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea are likely already included in the list of priority targets for strikes by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) in response to threats against Iran made by US President Donald Trump, the Fars agency reported.

According to the publication, recently released geographical maps, which have been prepared, as Fars indicated, by the IRGC intelligence service, show that "the significant Karish and Tanin gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean have been included in the corps’ list of strategic and priority targets in response to Trump's threats."

The agency emphasized that these gas fields, which are used primarily to meet domestic needs, "play a key role in the energy supply" of Israel.