MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. European Russophobic figures will be forced to live in austerity for quite a while since cheap oil will no longer be available, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted.

Commenting on the situation in the Middle East in the context of the concluded ceasefire between Iran and the US, the politician pointed out that there are not two "players" in this conflict, but three. Israel is also involved, having failed to achieve its goals. It is still capable of disrupting the ceasefire, Medvedev pointed out.

"This makes the whole situation quite uncertain. That’s why European Russophobes will have to live in austerity for a long time because there won't be cheap oil," he emphasized.