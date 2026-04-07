Bahraini UNSC resolution jeopardized prospects for talks with Iran — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. The Bahraini-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, should it have passed, would have derailed any chance to negotiate peace with Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Such a unilateral resolution, if adopted, would have put at risk any prospects for resuming the negotiation process to resolve the crisis, and would have also hindered the important and useful peace initiatives currently being undertaken by a number of countries, including China, Pakistan, and Turkey," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Iran.

"If the Security Council had gone in this direction, then Tehran would have had no motivation to engage in any form of contact with Washington, which has already betrayed diplomacy twice - in June 2025 and this February - and has launched massive attacks on Iran amid the negotiation process," he added.