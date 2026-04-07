Iran breaks off direct contacts with US after Trump threatened its destruction — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. Tehran has broken off direct contacts with Washington after US President Donald Trump threatened to exterminate the entire Iranian civilization tonight, although negotiations through intermediaries continue, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing Middle Eastern officials.

According to the publication, the severance of direct communications has temporarily complicated efforts to reach an agreement by Trump's deadline of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday US Eastern Time [12 a.m. April 8 GMT], but has not jeopardized the talks entirely. One source claims that Tehran took the step in a sign of defiance to Washington's position.

On April 6, Trump stated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran were underway, involving US Vice President JD Vance and the US leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.