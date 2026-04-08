Israel to continue strikes on Iran, operations against Hezbollah — The Times of Israel

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force continues to deliver strikes on Iran despite a ceasefire announcement, The Times of Israel wrote, citing an unnamed security official.

Additionally, there are no signs that Israel is stopping its operations against Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, although Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the ceasefire is "effective immediately," including "Lebanon and elsewhere."

At the same time, The Times of Israel said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made at least two announcements about missile launches from Iran "since the ceasefire was reportedly supposed to take effect."