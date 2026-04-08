Israeli opposition leader slams US-Iran agreement as catastrophe for Jewish state

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. The US-Iran ceasefire agreement is a disaster for the Jewish state, Yair Lapid, Israeli parliamentary opposition leader and head of the Yesh Atid party, said.

He pointed out that Israel had not even been invited to take part in talks between Washington and Tehran, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy had fallen short.

"In all our history, there has never been such a political disaster. Israel was not even at the negotiating table when decisions concerning our national security were being made," Lapid wrote on X.

In his opinion, the Israeli army "achieved all it was expected to achieve" in the current round of confrontation with Iran, and the Israeli people "demonstrated remarkable resilience." "However, Netanyahu failed in political and strategic terms as he was unable to achieve the goals he set," the opposition leader noted.

"It will take us years to handle the damage caused by Netanyahu’s arrogance, negligence and lack of strategic planning," Lapid added.

On April 7, Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The decision was based on a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US president noted. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, the US "had to agree" to the ten conditions for a ceasefire set by Tehran. The plan particularly highlights the need for guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again, Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, compensation to Iran, the acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, and the lifting of main and secondary sanctions on Tehran. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that Israel supported Washington’s decision to suspend strikes on Iran, but the ceasefire would not include Lebanon.