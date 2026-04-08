Parliament speaker Ghalibaf to lead Iranian delegation at talks with US — media

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been picked for the role of Iran’s top negotiator at Friday’s talks with the United States in Islamabad, ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, US Vice President JD Vance will head the US delegation.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified. Iran’s state-run television reported that Tehran put forward a 10-point proposal that the United States "was forced to accept." Among other things, Tehran’s proposal includes ending attacks, establishing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, full payment of Iran’s damages, and withdrawing US combat forces from the region. Sharif also invited Iranian and US delegations for further talks in Islamabad on April 10 aimed at reaching "a final agreement to resolve all disputes." US Vice President JD Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will take part in the negotiations, CNN reported.