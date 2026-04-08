Iranian crisis exposes weakness of NATO, EU — Russian presidential envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The conflict in the Middle East has exposed weakness and vulnerability of NATO, the European Union and the United Kingdom, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The Iranian crisis demonstrates the tremendous weakness and strategic vulnerabilities of NATO, the UK, and the EU, and their profound rift with the US," he wrote on the X social network.

US President Donald Trump said a bilateral ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be in force for two weeks. The decision is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited US and Iranian delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, are expected to take part in the planned peace talks with Iran in Pakistan’s Islamabad, CNN reported.