Heavy UAV operators training takes around two months — deputy commander

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Heavy drone operators undergo training at a training ground for up to two months before being deployed to the special military operation zone in Ukraine, said Pavel Porokhonko, deputy commander of the unmanned systems regiment of the Moscow Military District.

"In the Moscow Military District, we have about five to seven training grounds for this type of drone. The training itself takes around two months," he said in a video provided to TASS by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Porokhonko noted that personnel undergo all general military training, including tactical and firearms training. They also study tactical medicine and topography. "Next comes the training phase in the military occupational specialty, and culminates in unit coordination and a tactical-special exercise, where personnel undergo training in simulated combat missions," he said.

The officer explained that the formation of an unmanned systems regiment started last year. Currently, a number of units that were formed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year are carrying out combat missions. "At this stage, the regiment formation continues. We are currently preparing units to carry out combat missions using heavy, copter-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The task is to deliver cargo to our troops in order to safeguard the lives and health of personnel supporting combat operations," he said, adding that this type of drone can both lay mines and destroy equipment.

During combat coordination at one of the Moscow Military District’s training grounds, operators learned the basics of aerodynamics and the design of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles. Particular attention was paid to simulation training. Each operator completed dozens of hours of flight time in a simulator, where they were exposed to realistic combat conditions. The servicemen practiced complex tasks involving battlefield cooperation, covert movement, deployment, drone launches, and remote mining of enemy logistics routes.

The training system at the Moscow Military District training grounds was built on the special military operation experience. After combat coordination within a unit, the unmanned systems troops, who have undergone special training, will be sent to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone.