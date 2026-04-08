Cameroonian volunteer cites food crisis as motive to join special military operation

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The global food crisis, triggered by the conflict in Ukraine and affecting many African countries, prompted a Cameroonian volunteer in the Russian Armed Forces, call sign Sergey, to go to the special military operation zone.

"When the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, food prices in Africa, especially in Cameroon, soared. We were told the reason was the conflict. At that time, my friend was studying in Moscow and mentioned that one could enlist in the Russian Armed Forces. I saw a real opportunity to help end this conflict," he told TASS, emphasizing that he had supported Russia from the very beginning.

Sergey also noted that he faced no difficulties in communicating with Russian servicemen, as he had studied Russian in his home country, and added that his fellow soldiers treated him with great respect for his decision to participate in the special military operation.

On April 1, it was reported that he had received a Russian passport after one year of service in Russia.