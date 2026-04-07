Russia-China draft UN Security Council resolution calls for talks — China’s representative

UN, April 7. /TASS/. The Russia-China draft resolution submitted to the United Nations Security Council calls for dialogue and stands for the right and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, China’s Permanent Representative Fu Cong said.

"Russia and China have jointly submitted a draft Security Council resolution. The text of that draft resolution is objective and fair, showing commitment to easing tensions, calling for dialogue and negotiations and upholding the rights and freedom of navigation," he told a UN Security Council session devoted to the situation in Iran.

Fu Cong criticized the UN Security Council’s decision to hurry with voting on Bahrain’s draft resolution although both China and Moscow have serious reservations.

"China attaches great importance to the draft resolution submitted by the representative Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf states," he said. "Regrettable, though the draft resolution fails to capture the root causes and full picture of the conflict in a comprehensive, balanced manner. It contains a one-sided condemnation [of Iran] and pressure [on Iran]."

He said that the resolution that tries to present Iran’s actions as a threat to international security is "highly susceptible to misinterpretation or even abuse."