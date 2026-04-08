Trump remains cautiously optimistic about negotiations with Iran — Fox News

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump showed cautious optimism about the outcome of talks with the Islamic Republic following his announcemen of a two-week ceasefire, Fox News said.

"He was extremely serious in my conversation with him just now, and he was also cautiously but seriously optimistic," Fox News host Laura Ingraham said about her recent conversation with Trump.

In her words, Trump told her that the negotiations are "incredibly complex" and he "does not want them jeopardized."

Trump said a bilateral ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be in force for two weeks. In turn, the Islamic Republic’s Tasnim news agency said a two-week ceasefire with certain conditions was established between Iran, the United States and Israel. Peace negotiations are expected to take place in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.