Korea - Russia Dialogue maintains its role amid current challenges — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The civil society forum "Korea - Russia Dialogue" (KRD) continues to operate effectively during these challenging times, with its activities remaining highly relevant, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev told TASS.

He emphasized that over its years of operation, the forum "has proven to be a vital channel of communication among academic, expert, cultural, and business communities" of Russia and South Korea.

"Recently, former South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun, who has been working to maintain Russia-South Korea relations despite current challenges, assumed leadership of the Korean side of the forum," Zinovyev noted. "Overall, even though no high-level events are being held for obvious reasons, the forum’s activities remain highly relevant and play a key role in preserving the social foundation of relations with South Korea."

In response to a question about which of the six KRD working groups is the most popular among participants, the ambassador stated that ranking the forum’s committees by importance would be a mistake, as "all of them are crucial for sustaining bilateral ties."

"Moreover, in my view, now that many other bilateral exchanges, particularly at the governmental level, have been suspended, the forum’s work is even more significant than before," the diplomat concluded.

About the forum

The Korea - Russia Dialogue is a platform for cooperation and exchange, established in 2010 following an agreement between the leaders of South Korea and Russia at the 2008 summit. The KRD seeks to ensure steady and consistent bilateral cooperation while identifying mutually beneficial measures for joint development.