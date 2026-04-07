Bahraini UNSC draft resolution would have greenlit aggression against Iran — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. The Bahraini-drafted UN Security Council resolution would have greenlighted further aggression against Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Ultimately, no matter how hard the authors tried to generalize the wordings, the essence of the text remained unchanged - to give a free rein to continue aggressive actions and further escalation," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation around Iran. "It is quite clear what it would mean from the legal point of view and in terms of the situation on the ground. Especially now when we hear the US president’s statements that he is ready to destroy Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened."

The above-mentioned draft resolution was not passed by the UN Security Council as it was supported by 11 members, while Russia and China voted against and Pakistan and Colombia abstained.