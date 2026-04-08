Rutte to have nothing to offer Trump on Iran in Washington — Politico

BRUSSELS, April 8. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is heading to a meeting with US President Donald Trump with virtually no real leverage or concrete proposals, Politico reports, noting that Rutte recognizes NATO’s limited role in the Middle East and the lack of clear demands from Washington.

"It is obvious that he can offer nothing from NATO in Iran, since it falls outside its area of responsibility," said one senior NATO diplomat. "I guess he will stress again how European allies and Canada bear more of the burden for collective security in Europe every passing day," the publication quotes a senior alliance diplomat as saying. Another Politico source noted that Rutte will likely try to portray NATO as "Trump’s success story," but will be unable to offer anything specific, since he doesn’t dictate NATO policy.

According to the publication, ironic comments about Rutte’s reference to Trump as "daddy" are still circulating in European circles. An unnamed diplomat said he hoped the goal would justify this disgrace, according to the publication.

The NATO Secretary General will be in the United States from April 8 to 12, where he will meet with Trump and participate in a Bilderberg meeting. Information about Rutte’s trip emerged following reports that the White House incumbent intends to review all aspects of US membership in NATO following the bloc’s refusal to engage in war with Iran.