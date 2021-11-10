Hainan’s Haikou city creates 10,000 new jobs in 10 days thanks to mass campaign

HAIKOU /China/, Nov. 10. /TASS/. The administrative center of the South China province of Hainan, Haikou city, created 10 thousand jobs in 10 days thanks to a major campaign to attract highly qualified specialists, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the new positions were created by expanding the staff at some 600 local companies. About 45% of the job openings came from companies located in Haikou's four key innovation development zones.

In less than two weeks since the launch of the employment promotion measures, which will be in effect until June 2022, more than 1 million people have visited the Hainan Free Trade Port's recruitment website, the newspaper said.

Local authorities said the local demand for workers dictates the type and number of professionals being hired. In the coming months, the province's competent employment authorities are expected to continue accepting numerous resumes and informing about new job openings in companies operating in the tourism, logistics, advanced technology and innovative agricultural sectors.

According to statistics, over the past three years, Hainan has invited some 358,000 highly sought-after professionals. Among the strategically important areas in which the local government intends to actively promote the recruitment and nurturing of qualified professionals are research and development, tourism, education, health, culture, urban area management, management, international and youth projects, information technology and modern agriculture.