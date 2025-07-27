MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed eight US-made Starlink satellite stations and 13 Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Battlegroup East Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Sunday.

"During the last 24-hour period, the enemy lost an estimated 190 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, eight Starlink satellite communications stations and 13 UAV control posts," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a marine infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Iskra, Yanvarskoye, Kamyshevakha and Temirovka, he specified.