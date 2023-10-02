Russia considers joint exploration of lithium fields with Caribbean states promising

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry considers joint development and exploration of lithium and hydrocarbon fields with Latin American and Caribbean countries promising, Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said at the first international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America.

"The joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon and lithium fields will be probably the most promising area of further cooperation (with Latin American and Caribbean countries - TASS) for us," he said.

Volvach also noted joint prospects in the areas of the construction and upgrade of railway infrastructure, the construction in the region of a hub for shipment of fertilizers, facilities for assembly of helicopter and automotive vehicles, as well as other projects in the area of transport, energy, peaceful atom and medicine.