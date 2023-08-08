Russian pharma supplies to Africa exceeded $62 mln last year — deputy trade minister

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia delivered pharmaceutical products to Africa valued at over $62 mln in 2022, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Ekaterina Priezzheva told TASS in an interview.

"We supplied pharmaceutical products valued at more than $62 mln to African nations throughout 2022. Congo, Algeria, Morocco, Niger and Uganda account for the bulk of Russian pharmaceutical products delivered," the official said.

The Russia-made yellow fever vaccine enjoys the greatest demand in Africa, the deputy minister said. The competencies of the domestic pharma sector enable supplying a broad range of antibiotics and immune biological and antiviral drugs to the continent.

"We do have much to offer. What is important, we are ready to not merely offer supplies of ready-made medicines but also intend to share technologies with our partners, provide for their transfer and open production facilities there. In particular, Geropharm has launched insulin production in Algeria this year," she added.