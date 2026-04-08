Israel may push US to return to war, Japanese expert says

TOKYO, April 8. /TASS/. Israel may add to instability and jeopardize the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran as it may try to persuade Washington "to go back to the front," Hideaki Shinoda, a professor at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, told TASS.

"Israeli actions may become a factor of instability that could obstruct the implementation [of the agreement]. Israel will perhaps try to persuade the United States to return to the front line," the Japanese expert said, commenting on a two-week ceasefire agreed by the two countries last night.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified. Sharif also invited Iranian and US delegations for further talks in Islamabad on April 10 aimed at reaching "a final agreement to resolve all disputes." Iran declared its victory and a "historic and crushing defeat" of the United States and Israel.