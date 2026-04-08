European NATO countries dissatisfied with Rutte’s approach to operation in Iran — agency

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed a positive attitude toward the launch of the US military operation in Iran, angering European allies, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

European leaders were shocked by the start of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, but Rutte publicly stated that Europe was "extremely glad" with US President Donald Trump's decision. According to the agency’s sources, Rutte’s attitude toward Trump has raised questions among European allies. They doubt the NATO Secretary General’s approach is "appropriate or even working."

Because of Rutte’s position, Trump may have mistakenly assumed that NATO would support his operation in Iran, according to one Bloomberg source. Most alliance countries reacted negatively to the Secretary General’s response. Britain, which usually supports Rutte’s tactics, felt he went too far, one of the sources said.