Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 130 drones over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, April 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 130 drones and fired approximately 20 munitions at the area over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino and the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Maksimovka, Malomikhailovka, Murom, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and Rzhevka were attacked with 46 drones, 26 of which were intercepted and shot down. In the village of Malomikhailovka, two men were injured when a drone struck a car. Both are undergoing treatment at the regional clinical hospital. <...> In the city of Shebekino, three people were injured when an FPV drone exploded: a woman and two men," the emergency response center wrote, adding that the injured were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

In the Shebekinsky district, a woman was injured as a result of another Ukrainian drone attack on a private house; she was taken to the regional clinical hospital in serious condition. Ten private houses, equipment of a commercial company, and power lines were also damaged in the district. Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were launched on the Belgorod district, damaging three private houses. Four UAVs were launched on the Borisovsky district, damaging an infrastructure facility and an administrative building.

The Valuisky district was attacked with four UAVs, damaging a private house. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with two UAVs, with no casualties reported. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were shelled with six munitions and attacked by 31 UAVs. A married couple was injured, the woman was taken in serious condition to the regional clinical hospital, and the man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. According to the emergency response center, six private houses were damaged in the district as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces.

The enemy fired 11 munitions and launched 32 drones on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, injuring a man. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A private house and an agricultural enterprise building were also damaged.