Vance condemns EU attempts to interfere in Hungarian elections

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance condemned attempts by Brussels and individual EU member states to influence the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Hungary, emphasizing the unacceptability of such actions.

"When the European Union threatens billions of dollars withheld from Hungary because you guys protect your borders, that's foreign influence. We have never threatened Hungary by saying, 'If you don't vote for Viktor Orban, you're not going to get this and that.' We respect the Hungarian people enough to respect their sovereignty. The fact that so many foreign actors, whether they're transnational organizations like the bureaucrats in Brussels or foreign governments, are literally threatening the Hungarian people should make you very angry," Vance said, speaking in Budapest at the Matyas Corvinus Collegium, a research and educational institution supported by the Hungarian government.

He added that Hungarian citizens must make an effort to prevent external influence on their elections.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12. The ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance party is waging a fierce election campaign against the opposition Tisza party, which the EU hopes to see the winner.