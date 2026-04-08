Trump agrees to ceasefire with Iran without achieving original goals — La Repubblica

ROME, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire with Iran securing almost none of the objectives he pursued at the start of the military operation, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

As the newspaper recalls, when the US president ordered strikes on Iran, he made it clear that he was seeking a change of government and openly called on the country's population to take to the streets. However, from that point on, the signals emanating from the White House became increasingly vague and contradictory, and the stated goals of the operation shifted, the newspaper notes. Moreover, when Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz as a retaliatory measure, opening it became the priority. The economic consequences of this move have even begun to be felt in the United States, causing discontent among the core base of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, La Repubblica reports.

The White House called Iran’s 10-point proposal "a working basis" for negotiations. Among other things, the document calls for the lifting of sanctions, compensation for damages, and recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium, while maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz. If these points form the basis of the agreement, it becomes difficult to understand why Trump started this war in the first place and how Israel could accept such an outcome, the publication notes.