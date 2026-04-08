Iranian attacks damage oil infrastructure, power plants in southern Kuwait — top brass

TUNIS, April 8. /TASS/. Kuwaiti air defenses have recorded the launch of 28 Iranian drones at the country since the morning; as a result, oil infrastructure facilities, power plants and desalination plants in southern Kuwait were damaged, the Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT), air defenses have been actively shelling Iranian targets," the statement posted on the ministry’s X page said. "The armed forces have successfully intercepted a large number of enemy drones, some of which were targeting critical oil infrastructure and power plants in the south of the country," the ministry emphasized. According to its information, several oil infrastructure facilities, power plants, and desalination plants "sustained major material damage."