War between US, Iran likely over — cooperation agency head

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Yevgeny Primakov believes that the war between Washington and Tehran is "likely over."

"This war is likely over (unless, of course, there are surprises in store—it also began against the backdrop of ‘very successful negotiations’). The US did not emerge victorious, and Iran did not emerge defeated. For Iran, this in itself is a victory. For the US, it is a defeat. And it will have consequences: where is the occupant of the White House netting on the map? Cuba? He especially needs victory now, he vitally needs it," Primakov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Iran and the United States had agreed to a ceasefire that would be effective immediately and would be observed in Lebanon and elsewhere. Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif invited Iranian and US delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for further talks.