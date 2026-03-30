US does not oppose humanitarian oil supplies to Cuba, including from Russia — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. The United States does not object to occasional oil deliveries to Cuba by other countries, including Russia, on humanitarian grounds, US President Donald Trump said.

"We have a tanker out there. We don't mind having somebody get a boatload because they (Cubans - TASS) have to survive," he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington.

"If a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem. Whether it's Russia or not," Trump noted. "If he wants to do that and if other countries want to do it, it doesn't bother me much," the US leader added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Trump, these deliveries will not "have an impact" on efforts to overcome the energy crisis on the island, caused by US actions, including the blockade, and "Cuba's finished." "I'd prefer letting it [oil] in whether it's Russia or anybody else because the people [in Cuba] need heat and cooling and all of the other things that you need," the US president added.