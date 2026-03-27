India to purchase Tunguska air defense systems worth $50 mln from Russia — top brass

NEW DELHI, March 27. /TASS/. India has signed a contract with Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport on the purchase of Tunguska surface-to-air missile/gun systems worth about $50 million, the press office of India’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian-made anti-aircraft missile/gun systems will be purchased for the Indian ground forces, it specified.

The latest anti-aircraft missile systems will enhance the Indian Army’s layered air defenses and boost their capabilities for countering aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and cruise missiles, the ministry elaborated.

The contract signed will help further strengthen strategic defense partnership between India and Russia, it stressed.