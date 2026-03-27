US fires over 850 Tomahawk missiles at Iran during conflict — newspaper

WASHINGTON, March 27. /TASS/. The US has fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Iran during the four weeks of armed conflict, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the high rate of precision-guided munitions use has raised concerns within the Pentagon and sparked discussions on how to maintain combat readiness. Sources noted that most of these missiles were launched in the early days of the military operation against Tehran.

Although the Pentagon does not publish exact data on the number of missiles in service with the US Army, it is known that only a few hundred Tomahawks are produced annually, the report noted.

Sources emphasized that the Pentagon is monitoring missile usage and assessing how the depletion rate could affect the campaign against Iran and future operations. One official described the current stockpile as "alarmingly low," while another said that the Pentagon will soon exhaust its Tomahawk supply in the Middle East.

According to officials, the US has also expended more than 1,000 interceptor missiles in response to Iranian strikes in the region, including missiles for Patriot air defense systems and THAAD missile defense systems. The total number of these interceptors is undisclosed but believed to be limited.