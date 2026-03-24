Russia, Israel leaders maintain very good relations — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Israel is a friendly country for Russia, and the leaders maintain very good personal relations, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph told Izvestia.

"Thank God, Israel and Russia maintain very friendly relations. Israel is a friendly country for Russia, and Russia is a friendly country for Israel," he said.

"Both of our leaders maintain very good personal relations, they have a serious dialogue and are very close. Both countries value this closeness and friendship between our leaders and between our peoples," the official added.