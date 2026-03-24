Iran wants US to provide it with solid peace guarantees — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Tehran has told Washington that it is not interested in a ceasefire, but rather wants a comprehensive peace agreement and guarantees that the US and Israel will not resume attacks in the future, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi voiced these demands during a conversation with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. The sources also said that Tehran seeks to lift certain sanctions. However, during the talks before the operation, the US side stated that easing the restrictions was possible only if Iran complied with American demands regarding its nuclear program.

The day before, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that Tehran and Washington have had "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days on a ceasefire. According to him, the consultations "will continue throughout the week." In connection with this, Trump allegedly ordered a five-day postponement of potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any negotiations with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.