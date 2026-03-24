IDF to control security zone in southern Lebanon up to Litani River — defense minister

TEL AVIV, March 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain control over the security zone south of the Litani River in Lebanon until the threat posed by the Shiite Hezbollah movement is fully neutralized, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced during a recent situation assessment meeting on the northern border, according to Ynet.

"The IDF will oversee the remaining bridges over the Litani River and the security zone up to the river itself," Katz stated. He also noted that five of the existing bridges over the Litani have already been destroyed by the IDF.

Katz emphasized that hundreds of thousands of southern Lebanese who have evacuated to the north will not be allowed to return south of the Litani until security is assured for northern Israel.