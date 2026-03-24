Israeli authorities plan to extend state of emergency until April 14

TEL AVIV, March 24. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities plan to extend the state of emergency across the country until February 14, the N12 TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the cabinet has received the relevant proposal. If it is approved and the Knesset (parliament) Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is notified, the decision will be published in the media and take effect.

Israel declared a state of emergency over the war against Iran on February 28, based on Defense Minister Israel Katz’s order.