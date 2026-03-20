Ukraine expects US to set clear timeframe for next trilateral meeting

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Kiev expects that a clear timeframe for the next round of trilateral consultations on resolving the Ukraine conflict will be set at a meeting with US officials on March 21, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We will hold a bilateral Ukraine-US meeting in the United States. <...> We would like to have a clearer understanding of possible dates for the next trilateral meeting. We need to continue close dialogue with the US because its move to lift some sanctions on Russia creates a risk for us," Zelensky told reporters, as cited by RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the upcoming bilateral meeting will discuss the PURL initiative that enables NATO allies to purchase US weapons for Kiev, as well as Ukraine-US relations and an agreement on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Zelensky, only political negotiators will take part in the meeting. "The three parties have in fact agreed on how to monitor a ceasefire once there is political will. There is no political will yet, so only the political subgroup is on its way; it will hold a conversation with US officials," he noted.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin expected trilateral talks on Ukraine to continue after the parties coordinated their schedules. The previous round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks took place in Geneva on February 17-18.