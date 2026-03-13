Israeli airstrikes on Sidon kill at least 17 people — Lebanon’s health ministry

BEIRUT, March 13. /TASS/. Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon have killed at least 17 people on Friday, the Arab country’s Ministry of Public Health said in a post on X.

"Eight people were reported killed in the al-Fawwar area where a house in a residential neighborhood came under attack, and nine others sustained wounds," the post reads.

Also, early morning’s raid on a building in the town of Arki, also in Sidon, killed nine members of a family, including five children, and seven others were wounded, according to the post.

On Thursday, Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos said that his country’s death toll from Israeli strikes has climbed to 687 since the escalation began, rising by the day, with 1,586 others wounded.