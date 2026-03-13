CNN puts number of US serviceman killed in Iran conflict at 11

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. At least 11 US military personnel have died during the US-Israeli operation against Iran, CNN has concluded.

The TV channel recalled that six US servicemen were killed during Iran’s retaliatory attack on a US base in Kuwait on March 1. Another service member died on March 7 from wounds sustained in a strike on a base in Saudi Arabia in early March.

On March 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the loss of a KC-135 tanker aircraft over Iraq during the military operation against Iran. There were six crew members on board, with the deaths of four soldiers having been officially confirmed so far.

Earlier, it was reported that a total of 50,000 US military personnel are participating in the operation against Iran. According to the Reuters agency, about 150 of them have been wounded.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.